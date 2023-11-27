‘Wreaths Across America' DFW effort 18,000 wreaths short, deadline Tuesday

For the first time in several years, Wreaths Across America honoring military veterans laid to rest in national cemeteries across the nation is in danger of falling short of its goal in Dallas.

In the beloved annual tradition, volunteers lay wreaths by each servicemember’s headstone for the holiday season.

The wreaths are not ‘Christmas wreaths’ but rather ‘military wreaths’ says Misty Weaver the lead coordinator for Wreaths Across America at DFW National Cemetery.

The decorations each hold a significance including strength, character, humility and love for each other.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“The shape is for eternity and the red bow is for the great sacrifice,” she said.

Each year, the public is encouraged to purchase at least one $17 wreath to ensure all servicemembers laid to rest will receive the special wreath for the holiday season.

This year, nearly 53,000 wreaths were needed for the local cemetery.

“We are short about 18,000 right now,” said Weaver. “So it’s yeah, I’m concerned. We definitely need everyone’s help.”

Worry has set in ahead of the deadline on Tuesday, Nov 28 at 11:59 p.m.

If they fall short of their goal, some headstones could be left empty, she said.

Times are tough, she suspects folks are tightening their budgets this holiday season, but is sure the community will rally around the effort.

“I can’t imagine coming out here and not having that,” said Weaver wiping away a tear.

She remembers when the effort last fell short of its goal several years ago.

“I want to do it so that we honor those who went before us,” added Retired U.S. Marine Larry Allen, 74, of Plano who volunteers and participates in the annual event. “It would break my heart.”

“You cannot imagine the emotions,” he said. “I never never not cry when I’m laying that wreath. Never.”

Allen says he volunteers and participates in Wreaths Across America in memory of his cousins, his school friends and the brother-in-arms he lost in Vietnam.

“I was aboard a ship and our [amphibian] tractors broke loose,” he recalled.

Allen says his fellow Marine told him to get back in the tractor.

“The tractor slid over and killed him instantly,” he said. “So, it’s very personal for me and he’s buried in Milwaukee and I sent him wreaths up there to him and his father who’s a World War II veteran.”

The thought of them not kneeling before each and every headstone, reciting the servicemember’s name and placing a wreath is devastating, they both said.

“It makes you feel like you failed them,” said Weaver.

Like ‘we didn’t do our job’ added Allen.

The duo hopes that with the deadline coincidentally falling on National Giving Tuesday, North Texans will help fill the need.

Wreaths Across DFW’s website provides a "buy 2 get 1 free" wreath donation.

NBC 5 also provides the same bonus. For more information, click here.