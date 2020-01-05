Worshipers Return to White Settlement Church 1 Week After Deadly Shooting

A week after a gunman opened fire during Sunday worship at a White Settlement church, parishioners packed in to support the victims’ families and their congregation.

Inside West Freeway Church of Christ, heavy hearts prayed for emotional healing.

Senior Minister Britt Farmer told church members he’s struggled to be thankful, after he lost two friends one week ago.

“Emotionally, if I could have been selfish, I would have said, 'I don’t want to be there.' But I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Farmer said.

Richard White’s family and congregation hailed him a hero.

When a gunman pulled out a shotgun during last week’s service, White drew his weapon but was shot and killed.

The second victim was church Deacon Tony Wallace.

“Love never ends. You can take people away from us and God’s going to supply us with new ones. As long as we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, we can take joy in the fact that those people are a lot better off than we are,” Farmer said.

He said the church didn’t have any extra security Sunday, but he welcomed a uniformed Fort Worth city marshal who was there to worship.

There were plenty of hugs, while comfort dogs Pax and Phoebe helped heal the littlest hearts.

“We spent a lot of time with children just helping them relax and realize that this is a safe place to be. God’s here, and there’s no fear for them,” said St. Paul Lutheran Comfort Dog Coordinator Janice Marut,

There will be grief counselors at the church on Tuesday.