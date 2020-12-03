World's Tallest Interactive Fountain Coming to Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas is getting a big gift for the holiday season -- the world's tallest interactive fountain.

The interactive "super fountain" will shoot jets of water up to 95 feet into the air and is capable of jetting columns of water up to 100 feet, park president Kit Sawers told NBC 5.

The $10 million addition comes as a Christmas gift from park board member Nancy Best and her husband, Randy, the park said in a news release Thursday morning.

The fountain is designed by Los Angeles-based Fluity Design Consultants and will be placed at the Pearl Street entrance of the park.

It will feature a central island of three stainless steel "trees" from which water will pulse and jet. The base of the fountain will have a shallow, "highly reflective" splash pool. At night, the fountain will have colorful light shows with streams of water synchronized to music.

“The only way to describe this fountain is spectacular,” Jody Grant, chairman of the board of the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation, said in a news release. “It will truly be unlike anything seen before. When you look at aerial photos of Dallas in the future, we firmly believe this is the ‘blimp shot’ you will see. It will be a signature structure that by day beckons children at play and by night delights visitors with a spectacular show, reminiscent of the Eiffel Tower light show in Paris.”

"Klyde Warren Park has been a labor of love for both Randy and me," Nancy Best said. "It’s a great honor and privilege to make this gift, and we hope it will spur others to do what they can, whether it be via donation, volunteering or simply a random act of kindness, to continue to make our city a place we can all be proud to call home.”

Construction will begin in the summer of 2021 and is expected to be finished by December.