World's Largest Bounce House Coming to North Texas in October

The Guinness Certified 'World's Largest Bounce House' is coming to North Texas for two weekends in October.

The Big Bounce America's 2021 tour is coming to Southfork Ranch in Parker on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10.

The bounce house will return on Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17.

The Big Bounce America will also introduce a new attraction: Sports Slam, a customized sports arena with goals, nets, hoops, and balls of every size.

Southfork Ranch is located at 3700 Hogge Drive in Parker.

