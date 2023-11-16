World of Barbie makes North Texas its temporary home

The World of Barbie is coming to North Texas, and everyone is invited to take part in the interactive attraction.

The doors to the World of Barbie attraction will officially open at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco on Nov. 17, 2023.

The immersive experience welcomed over 250,000 guests in Toronto and Los Angeles before it made North Texas its temporary home.

This one-of-a-kind attraction is produced by live entertainment company Kilburn Live, in collaboration with Mattel, and global events leader IMG.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 25,000 square-foot attraction is not just for children. Fans of all ages will get the opportunity to step into a world where they can explore a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse, try out several Barbie careers, and sit behind the wheel of a full-size Barbie Dream Camper Van.

World of Barbie Santa Monica Place

At the World of Barbie experience, visitors can follow in Barbie's footsteps and become a scientist, designer, music producer, astronaut, and more. The production will also feature a bespoke Barbie exhibit where guests can see how Barbie, her Dreamhouse, and her various vehicles have evolved over the years.

World of Barbie at Stonebriar Centre will feature interactive installations including:

Barbie Dreamhouse: Visitors will be able to explore the rooms of the life-size Barbie Dreamhouse, complete with a patio and pool, a DJ kit for guests to mix music, and walk-in closets filled with garments from decades of Barbie fashion history.

Visitors will be able to explore the rooms of the life-size Barbie Dreamhouse, complete with a patio and pool, a DJ kit for guests to mix music, and walk-in closets filled with garments from decades of Barbie fashion history. Barbie DreamCamper Van: Fans can relax in a hammock or take the driver’s seat in this full-size camper van, which was built by the car customization shop West Coast Customs.

Fans can relax in a hammock or take the driver’s seat in this full-size camper van, which was built by the car customization shop West Coast Customs. You Can Be Anything Doll Boxes: Guests will have an opportunity to walk the pink carpet and pose inside of one of the six Barbie boxes.

Guests will have an opportunity to walk the pink carpet and pose inside of one of the six Barbie boxes. Barbie Interstellar Rocket: Visitors will be able to board a Barbie space shuttle, interact with mission control, and travel to several interstellar destinations.

Visitors will be able to board a Barbie space shuttle, interact with mission control, and travel to several interstellar destinations. You Can Be Anything TV Network: Visitors can step onto the set and become a news anchor, delivering headlines in front of various TV studio backdrops, interviewing guests, or giving a weather report.

Visitors can step onto the set and become a news anchor, delivering headlines in front of various TV studio backdrops, interviewing guests, or giving a weather report. Movie Theater: Guests can step into the neighborhood movie theater where classic Barbie animated content will be played.

World of Barbie

The attraction in Frisco will also continue the after-hours and special events from Los Angeles, including Sips After Sunset, a recurring event hosted by special guest influencers, where guests 21 and over are invited to enjoy World of Barbie with the addition of DJ-driven music and themed cocktails and bites.

World of Barbie will kick off its Dallas-Fort Worth tour stop on Friday. Tickets are on-sale now at at dallas.theworldofbarbie.com.

Prices start at $34.50 for adults and $25.50 for children.