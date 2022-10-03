Worker Rescued From Water Tower in Collin County

Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a water tower Monday in the Collin County community of Copeville.

Fire officials said the worker was unable to self-evacuate from the tower and needed the help of first responders.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the person being loaded on a stretcher into the back of an ambulance. The person was later taken by medical helicopter to a hospital. Further details on their injuries were not immediately available.

It's not yet known what caused the worker to be stranded in the tower.

Check back for updates on this developing story.