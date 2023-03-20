Arlington

Worker Pulled From Pipe at Water Treatment Facility in Arlington

Condition of worker unknown after being pulled from a pipe at a water treatment plant

By Hannah Jones

A worker was pulled out of a pipe at a water treatment plant in Arlington on Monday morning.

Arlington Fire-Rescue crews were called to the facility at 1901 Lakewood Drive near Lake Arlington at approximately 9 a.m.

Officials said the worker was trapped 75 feet down inside a large pipe at the water treatment plant.

NBC 5's Texas Sky Ranger flew over the facility at about 9:30 a.m. and spotted crews working to free the individual from the pipe.

After extracting the person from the pipe, the person was then loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Additional information about the worker's condition is unknown at this time.

