Worker Killed When Truck-Mounted Crane Overturns at School Construction Site

A person is dead after a truck-mounted crane collapsed Friday afternoon at the construction site for a Prosper ISD elementary school in Celina.

NBC 5 has learned the accident was at the site of Dan Christie Elementary School, off Crutchfield Road, which is expected to open in August.

From Texas Sky Ranger, it appears the crane's boom came down on top of the elementary school and the truck was pulled over onto its side.

Pogue Construction Company, of McKinney, confirmed the worker's death and said the accident involved a subcontractor's crane. In a statement, they shared condolences with the worker's loved ones.

"We wish to express our condolences and offer our prayers to his friends, family and colleagues," the company said. "Safety is our company’s paramount concern, and we have a team on-site to assist in the investigation."

Celina Mayor Sean Terry said another person suffered minor injuries in the collapse.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation and it's too soon to tell if the weather was a factor.

Firefighters from Celina, Prosper and Frisco all responded to the emergency.