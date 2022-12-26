Worker Checking Frozen Pipes Shot by Apartment Resident Who Thought He Was a Burglar

Grand Prairie police say an apartment resident shot a maintenance worker who was checking multiple balconies for frozen and busted waterlines on Christmas Eve.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Drive. When officers arrived they found a maintenance worker on a resident's balcony with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, 53-year-old Cesar Montelongo, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

"As far as we know my dad was just responding to work orders because at his apartment complex he was on call," said Cesar Montelongo Jr.

The resident, who believed his apartment was being burglarized, grabbed a gun and Montelongo through a window, according to police.

"All I know is that my dad was working on fixing leaked pipes and he was doing his work on the outside and being outside the window," said Montelongo Jr. "My dad wasn't trying to break in. He was just looking for leaking pipes."

Montelongo's son says his dad was well-known among the residents. "He was very humble, all of his residents knew him and he knew all of his residents," he said.

The resident remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. At this time, no arrest has been made.

"I want justice to be served. I forgive him. I hope the Lord forgives him. But justice is justice and fair is fair," said Montelongo Jr.

Grand Prairie detectives will refer the case to a Tarrant County Grand Jury for review.

Montelongo would have celebrated his 29th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day. He leaves behind a wife and five sons.