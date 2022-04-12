Work Zone Awareness Week Brings Focus to Traffic Deaths

This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week and in Texas, it comes as deadly crashes in work zones are up 33%.

“Working on Texas roads is rewarding, but it comes with many challenges,” said Bill Kerksey a Texas Department of Transportation work zone crew chief. “Imagine your desk on the side of the highway.”

According to TxDOT, in 2021, 244 people died in work zone crashes – mainly people in vehicles. Also killed were 38 pedestrians and 3 work crew members.

The overall number of crashes was up to more than 26,000.

“Put yourself in our boots. We work next to the roads where a lot of drivers are going way too fast and a lot of times they’re just not paying attention,” Kerksey said. “The only protection we have are safety shirts and our hardhats. We want to go home to our families just like you.”

Work crew members say they notice people speeding and some driving while distracted through their work zones.