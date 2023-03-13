Women's History Month Brings Celebrations of 50th Anniversary of Title IX to Dallas

Women's History Month this year brings continued celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the law that prevents gender discrimination in schools that get federal funding.

It's closely tied with athletics and that what's the NCAA champions in an exibit at the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas.

Step into the lobby of AT&T headquarters on South Akard in downtown, and you are surrounded by images and sounds of women in sports.

More than 800 Getty Images move across the 60' wide, 13' tall video wall and the floor to ceiling LED columns show NCAA female students from all sports.

With the Women's Final Four returning to Dallas, a special part of the exhibit is a tribute to women's basketball.

Fans can see the uniforms women played in decades ago, the national championship trophies that prove a team's excellence and reminders that Texas has hosted the Women's Final Four seven times since 1985 with the 2023 national championships in three divisions to be decided at the American Airlines Center on March 31 and April 2 as part of the NCAA's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The NCAA Title IX 50th Anniversary Showcase in the AT&T lobby celebrates the 37 words in the 1972 federal civil right law that helped create equality in sports.

"I love athletics. I love sports and it gave me the opportunity to do that and be in a team environment. and continue past high school. So it afforded me a lot of opportunities, then to be able to coach as a female coach. it's still a very male dominated world even today in coaching," said Jen Britton, a former college athlete and an assistant vice president at AT&T.

Britton played and coached women's basketball in the '90s. She then took what she learned on and off the court into her 23 years at the telecommunications, media and technology company.

The executive develops, trains and manages national sales teams much like she did in her coaching days.

"Here at AT&T, I do the same. I like to help women in their careers and make sure they're seen and heard and have a seat at the table," Britton said.

"I came down here yesterday and I heard the squeak of the court, and I inda got chills. I sent a note saying this is very emotional for me. It takes me back to a lifetime ago and to see these women have an opportunity to be on display like this is really a beautiful thing."

NCAA Title IX 50th Anniversary Showcase, presented by AT&T

When: March 3 - April 30, 2023

Location: AT&T Discovery District

Hours:

Monday - Wednesday: 5:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Thursday: 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Friday: 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Saturday: 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Sunday: 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM