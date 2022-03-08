‘Women U-Night' in Gathering for a Cause

Tuesday is International Women's Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

And in Dallas, it's time for "Women U-Night."

"Honestly it is the women of North Texas taking over the Dallas Arts District for one night," said Jasmin Brand, co-chair for Women U-Night. "And, the goal is to really celebrate this idea of creating safe spaces for women and men at night."

Brand is one of the leaders of Women U-Night and vice president of 24Hour Dallas, the all-volunteer nonprofit hosting the event.

The two-hour social gathering is from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. in the Arts District. A special welcome performance by Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico will kick things off, followed by a brief program in Sammons Park, the outdoor area next to AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Brand says 500 women have already registered, and everyone is invited to still register or just drop by. You can register here.

The event will ill also serve as a backdrop for the first-ever night safety charter, a pledge from businesses to champion the safety of women.

"What it says is that organizations, businesses, the city -- we're making a commitment to ensure that women feel safe at night. So, it is a list of activities and initiatives that businesses can sign up to make their commitment, and visible commitment, to the city and to women here to say, 'we care about you,'" Brand said.

The pledge is titled Does Your Business in Dallas Have Women Customers or Employees at Night?

It asks businesses to:

Agree that women deserve to feel safe and comfortable everywhere at night. To that end, we pledge to:

Identify someone who will champion the safety of those women who patronize or work at our establishment at night.

Emphasize to staff and customers (through policies and communications) that we take seriously the safety of women at our establishment at night.

Train our staff to believe any woman who claims to have been harassed verbally, physically or sexually in our establishment and to record all such incidents.

Recognize when a woman is binge drinking or has had her drink spiked, and take steps to ensure her safety.

Ensure all women we employ, either directly or through a subcontractor, are working by choice and not as forced labor.

Participate in some women's-safety programs, like those offered by the Hospitality Coalition Against Domestic Violence or Ask for Angela.

Apply for 24HourDallas' 2023 Copper Star certification program, where achieving the benchmarks above can lead to an honored accreditation.

The charter will encourage nighttime operators to prioritize women’s safety. A Dallas City Council proclamation will reinforce these tenets.

"As we talk about creating a 24-hour city, and we want to start creating safe spaces for all, women's safety is such a huge piece of that and that is really what inspired Women U-night," Brand said. "And, we want to keep it fun, too. So, it really is a girls' night out with a cause."

The official dress code is all white in recognition of International Women's Day. And if you're going, dress warmly. Temperatures will be in the 40s.