Women-Led Habitat for Humanity Project Bringing Positive Change, 19 New Homes to West Dallas

Habitat for Humanity and Republic Services teamed up Friday for a Neighborhood Revitalization project in West Dallas.

More than 25 Republic Services volunteers helped with the construction of a new Women Build 2022 home in a West Dallas neighborhood. Republic Services is a company that provides recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal.

The women-build initiative is part of the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity's work in the community. They raise money and awareness and support women on their homeownership journey.

“There are many challenges because 41% of clients are single moms. Over 90% of those women are women of color. So we feel like this is the group that we need to be supporting and partnering with as they make a better path for their families,” said Carmen Holmes, Vice President of Development, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“We are pretty excited. We couldn’t wait for the moment to have the key,” said Nysahir Reyes as she walked into her new Habitat home in another Dallas neighborhood Friday.

The other homes that’ll be built by Habitat for Humanity in West Dallas are expected to be completed over the next two years.

You can find more information on Habitat Women Build and learn about volunteer opportunities online.