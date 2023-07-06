Women help new mom who delivered her baby alone, didn't know she was pregnant

A newborn girl is safe and in good condition thanks to the actions of her young parents and two complete strangers.

Tabitha Peri and Angela Owens were at work at Hieline Mobility when a young man walked in Wednesday afternoon, perhaps mistaking them for Planned Parenthood who is next door.

Owens said the man told them his girlfriend was outside with a newborn who needed help.

"I'm thinking, 'Oh, the baby's choking' or something like that and so I go out the door and open the passenger door to see a young girl sitting there with a newborn baby in her lap wrapped in a towel," Owens said.

The man told the women that his girlfriend had given birth within the hour, while alone, and that they didn't know she was pregnant.

"They were in shock. Scared," Owens said, adding that she told the couple to take the baby to a designated Safe Haven, like a hospital or fire department, but then thought twice.

"At that point, I didn't want them to leave the parking lot and not make it to a Safe Haven spot -- not saying they wouldn't have," Owens said.

Peri said they acted quickly because they didn't want anything to happen to the baby.

"I ran to Planned Parenthood like a crazy person saying, 'Can you please give me formula?' They thought I had the baby," Peri said.

Paramedics took the full-term newborn to the hospital where police later tracked down the child's mother who was also being given medical care.

Medical officials said both the baby and mother are in good condition.

NBC 5 learned that CPS has been contacted about the child's case but that charges against the parents are not likely.

"I've had kids and I couldn't imagine having one by myself with no help. I think they did the right thing by asking for help and that should be admired," Owens said.