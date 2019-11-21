Women Arrested in Traffic Stop Charged in Plano Murders

Two women arrested south of Waco during a traffic stop Sunday are now facing capital murder charges.

Cynthia Wingate and Carmen Moreno were arrested Sunday after Wingate was stopped for a traffic violation in Bruceville-Eddy. Moreno, who was in a different vehicle, was also arrested after she stopped to retrieve some of her property from Wingate's car.

Both women, police said, were in possession of identity documents that were not theirs and did not own the cars they were driving. Police also said Moreno had blood on her jacket and Wingate was in possession of a bloody knife.

Police traced the cars and documents to 71-year-old Theresa Coomes and 72-year-old Jimmy Farris, of Plano. Plano police were asked by McLennan County Sheriff's deputies to conduct a welfare check and found both of them deceased of homicidal violence.

Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office described the Plano apartment as a "brutal crime scene." Neighbors said both were retired and that the woman recently moved in with the man.

Early Thursday morning, Plano police said they had officially charged Wingate and Moreno with capital murder and that they had been ordered held on $750,000 bond each.

Both Wingate and Moreno are currently being held in the McLennan County Jail.