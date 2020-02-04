Murdered Woman Found in Irving Dumpster Enclosure Identified

The body of woman found in a trash bin enclosure Monday in Irving has been identified as a missing woman out of Garland.

On Sunday, Irving police were called to a trash bin on the east side of a shopping plaza on the 2900 block of North Belt Line Road where a woman's body was found in the enclosure.

On Tuesday, her identity was confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Jessica Hernandez, a woman reported missing in Garland on Jan. 26.

Investigators have not confirmed any details about her cause of death and no motive has been revealed, though they did say they have ruled out suicide and are investigating her death as a homicide.

No suspects have been named in the woman's death and no arrests have been announced.

The investigation is in the very early stages and is progressing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 (24 hours) and reference case number 20-2621. Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.