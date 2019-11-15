Woman, 76, Mauled by Dogs, Out of ICU

Police say a woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after she was mauled by three pit bull dogs.

A police statement said the incident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday in Beckley Heights Park in far south Dallas.

Officers arrived to find the woman still being mauled by the dogs.

Michael Jensen lives across the street. He says he jumped in his truck when he realized what was happening.

"Jumped the curb into the field and hit all of the dogs at 50 miles an hour, twice and they still got away!" Jensen said.

While others helped the victim, Jensen says he chased the dogs until they were gone.

"I wanted to kill them. I didn't want to hurt them, I wanted them dead when I saw what they did to that woman," Jensen said.



Family members of the victim — 76-year-old Maria Robledo — say she takes strolls in the park all the time.



Robledo's son-in-law, Hector Vallejo, says she suffered a broken hand, dislocated arm, cuts on her head and bites all over her body. He said the family is hopeful for a speedy recovery.



Robledo was released from the ICU at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday and was in fair condition, hospital officials said.

Dallas County Sheriff's Department

Police said Dallas Animal Control have taken the dogs into custody and the owner, 44-year-old Martha Yescas-Lira, was arrested Friday night.

Yescas-Lira was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of attack by dog resulting in severe bodily injury. She was also being held on an immigration detainer, according to jail records.



Police say the dogs dug under a fence and escaped her yard before attacking Robledo.

The dogs were found at her home.

Yescas-Lira is charged with 'Attack by Dog Causing Serious Bodily Injury', a third degree felony.