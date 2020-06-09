Woman Who Police Say Abducted Her 7-Month-Old Child Charged

Officers arrested a woman early Tuesday morning who police say abducted her 7-month-old daughter over the weekend in Irving.

Irving police said Jocelyn Bridges, 35, abducted her daughter Serenity Bridges over the weekend and was arrested shortly after midnight Tuesday. She is being held in Dallas County Jail, with her bond is set at $50,000.

Berry, was located safely Monday night and is in custody of Child Protective Services, Irving police tweeted.

AMBER ALERT CANCELED. Serenity Berry is safe and is currently in CPS custody. Jocelyn Bridges is still at-large. https://t.co/ppbsKzHzed — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) June 8, 2020

The Amber Alert was issued on Sunday evening after police said Bridges abducted her daughter.

Berry was taken Sunday from the 2900 block of W. Pioneer Drive, Irving police said in a news release.

Police later confirmed the child was in the care of her grandparents due to a Child Protective Services safety plan. That safety plan expired June 4.

Bridges took the baby after she knocked on doors and pulled fire alarms to get their attention, police said. When they opened the door, Bridges pushed the grandmother and grabbed the baby.

An Irving police spokesman said investigators had concerns about Bridges' mental health.

"We do believe Serenity is in grave danger, based off the mental health of Jocelyn Bridges. She's made comments about hurting the child and suicide attempts in the past," Irving Police Department Spokesperson Robert Reeves said.