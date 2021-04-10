Denton police

Woman Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge in Colorado Arrested in Denton

Amber Campbell and Nathan Bassett were arrested late Friday night

By Logan McElroy

A woman wanted on an attempted murder charge out of Colorado was one of two people arrested Friday night after trying to take a vehicle with a child inside, Denton police say.

Police were called to the 2900 block of West University Drive at 10:50 p.m. by a woman who claimed that two people tried to steal her vehicle with her 6-year-old in the backseat.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman confronted the suspects and they fled in a different vehicle, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 6 hours ago

1 Dead, 5 Wounded in Suspected Gang-Related Shootout in Fort Worth: Police

Dispatch released a description of the vehicle to nearby officers, and the Denton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver led police on a pursuit that stretched through Cooke County into Gainesville, where they crashed.

Amber Campbell, 27, and Nathan Bassett, 23, were arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail.

Amber Campbell (left) and Nathan Bassett (right). (Denton County Jail)

After the arrest, police discovered that Campbell had a warrant for her arrest on an attempted first-degree murder charge out of Colorado.

She has been charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $35,000 for those charges.

Her charges from Jefferson County, Colorado, include the attempted murder charge, as well as two counts of robbery, one count of assault and an aggravated motor vehicle theft charge, jail records show. Bail has not been set for those counts.

No additional details were available about the Colorado case.

Bassett was charged with two counts of evading arrest or detention, violation of a protective order, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and possession of a controlled substance. Bassett's bail was set at $220,000.

This article tagged under:

Denton policeDentonvehicle theftAmber CampbellNathan Bassett
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us