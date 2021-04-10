Woman Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge in Colorado Arrested in Denton

A woman wanted on an attempted murder charge out of Colorado was one of two people arrested Friday night after trying to take a vehicle with a child inside, Denton police say.

Police were called to the 2900 block of West University Drive at 10:50 p.m. by a woman who claimed that two people tried to steal her vehicle with her 6-year-old in the backseat.

The woman confronted the suspects and they fled in a different vehicle, police said.

Dispatch released a description of the vehicle to nearby officers, and the Denton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver led police on a pursuit that stretched through Cooke County into Gainesville, where they crashed.

Amber Campbell, 27, and Nathan Bassett, 23, were arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail.

After the arrest, police discovered that Campbell had a warrant for her arrest on an attempted first-degree murder charge out of Colorado.

She has been charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $35,000 for those charges.

Her charges from Jefferson County, Colorado, include the attempted murder charge, as well as two counts of robbery, one count of assault and an aggravated motor vehicle theft charge, jail records show. Bail has not been set for those counts.

No additional details were available about the Colorado case.

Bassett was charged with two counts of evading arrest or detention, violation of a protective order, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and possession of a controlled substance. Bassett's bail was set at $220,000.