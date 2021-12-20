Woman, Three Children Rescued From Dallas Apartment Fire

A woman and three young children were rescued overnight Monday from a burning apartment in southern Dallas.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. at the Interlace Apartments on Gannon Road, just southwest of the interchange between Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 67.

By the time firefighters arrived, a neighbor had rescued the woman from the apartment, according to a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman. Firefighters went into the burning apartment and found the three young children.

The names, ages, and relationships between the woman and the three children have not yet been released.

Firefighters were able to contain the damage from the flames to just the one apartment.

The woman was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital for treatment of burn injuries. The three children were taken to two separate hospitals – one was taken to Children’s Medical Center Dallas, and two were taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The two children at Methodist Dallas were deemed to be in stable condition. The status of the other two survivors has not yet been released.