Arlington Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and teenager found shot Thursday afternoon in a burning home.

Police said they were alerted to a suicidal person at a home on the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive at about 5:23 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said, a fire broke out inside the home.

Arlington firefighters put out the fire and after entering the home found a teenage girl with an apparent gunshot wound. The girl, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 15-year-old Mattie Prescott, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Elsewhere in the home firefighters found a 51-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the woman died at the home. The medical examiner has not yet confirmed her cause of death or her identity.

Investigators said the woman is a relative of Prescott's but would not specify their relationship until she was positively identified by the medical examiner.

Though police said Prescott's death is being investigated as a homicide, they added they are not searching for any additional suspects in the deaths and they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.