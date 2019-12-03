Woman Suspected of DUI Strikes Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputy Squad Car

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road

By Chris Blake

Stephanie-Morquecho-mug-shot
Dallas County Sheriff's Office

A woman was arrested, suspected of driving under the influence, after she struck the squad car of a Dallas County sheriff's deputy Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The incident happened at about 4:28 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Stephanie Morquecho, 21, was arrested under suspicion of DUI and taken to Dallas County Jail, officials said.

No one was injured in the crash.

