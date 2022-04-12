Woman Steals Digital Traffic Sign, Investigators Find It in Her Vehicle: Sheriff's Office

Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman Monday on a drug charge and theft after she allegedly stole a digital traffic sign and kept it in her vehicle.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff's deputies were called to the 800 block of Church Road Sunday by a county employee who reported a digital traffic sign had been stolen.

The sign is valued at $3, 585 and is used to track traffic speeds in various locations of Parker County.

Sheriff's investigators found the digital sign inside a vehicle parked at a gas station on Clifford Street in Fort Worth.

Investigators made contact with the alleged driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Reagon Nicole Stokely. A search of her car revealed methamphetamine, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Stokely was arrested by Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Parker County Sheriff's investigators obtained a warrant for Stokely for felony theft of property of $2,500 to $30,000.

The cases against Stokely will be presented to Tarrant County and Parker County District Attorney's Offices for prosecution.