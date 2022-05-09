Woman Steals Ambulance, Leads Garland Police on a Chase

An Austin woman is in custody in Garland, accused of stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase Sunday.

Garland Police said officers were called to a hit-and-run crash involving an ambulance on the 400 block of Sonora Road at 4:50 p.m.

Officers soon learned the ambulance, which belonged to the Wilmer Fire Department, had been reported stolen earlier in the day while parked at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas.

Garland officers located the ambulance and attempted to pull over the driver. Instead of stopping, police said the driver turned on the ambulance's emergency lights and siren and led police on a chase.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver drove "erratically through a residential area, driving over resident lawns, and damaging property," police said, before eventually crashing through a metal guardrail and disabling the vehicle on the 2400 block of Rowlett Road.

Police said the woman, who was believed to be under the influence of an illegal narcotic, was arrested and is being held in the Garland Detention Center. She has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated (3rd), evading arrest and detention and failure to stop and leave ID.

A bond amount has not been set, police said.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.