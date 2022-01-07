Woman Sought in Sexual Assault of a Child Near Plano ISD Elementary School: PD

Dallas police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they allege is involved in an aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In a post on the Dallas Police Department's blog, investigators said the woman is accused of an assault involving a child the evening of New Year's Day in the 17800 block of Campbell Road, near Plano ISD's Rose Haggar Elementary School, in Far North Dallas.

Police do not know her name. She is described as being 30-40 years old, has long blonde braids, and was wearing a dark-colored coat and skirt. She was seen walking two small white dogs and driving a red car, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or who could help identify the woman is asked to contact Det. Richard Valencia with Dallas PD's Child Exploitation Unit at 214-671-4339.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest and indictment in this case. Tips can be made by calling 214-373-8477.