Woman shot multiple times by homicide suspect during a chase dies, police say

A woman who was shot multiple times by a homicide suspect as he led police on a chase earlier this month has died.

Richardson police confirmed Thursday that the woman, identified as 40-year-old Sherrie Moore, died of her injuries but shared no other details, including when she died or her relationship with her killer.

Richardson police previously said that on Sept. 16, an arson investigator spotted a vehicle connected to a homicide in Kaufman County. Officers tried to stop the driver of that vehicle, but instead of pulling over, he accelerated.

During the pursuit, the man began shooting at police officers from the moving vehicle, and at some point, at least one officer fired back.

The driver, identified by police as 54-year-old Donald Ingram, eventually stopped on the southbound Frontage Road of the 13100 block of North Central Expressway in Dallas. When police approached the vehicle with a drone, they found Ingram dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An injured woman was in the passenger seat and three children, ages 5, 15, and 17, were found in the back of the car unharmed.

A day after the shooting, NBC 5 learned that before the chase began, Ingram's wife, Michelle Ingram, had been found dead at their home in Kaufman County. Michelle Ingram's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The woman in the passenger seat, now identified as Moore, had multiple gunshot wounds police said were inflicted by the driver from inside the car. Police have confirmed no other details about the shooting.

The officer who returned fire during the chase was placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.