Two Grand Prairie police officers are on leave after shooting a woman they say shot at them from behind a fence early Thursday morning.

The police department said officers were called to a home on the 4600 block of Yellowleaf Drive just before 1 a.m., where a woman was said to be shooting a gun in a backyard.

Police said the officers arrived and tried to get the woman to surrender, but that "during negotiations, the female climbed the backyard fence where she pointed and fired the firearm at the perimeter officers, nearly striking them."

Grand Prairie police said the officers feared for their lives and returned fire, grazing the woman and knocking her to the ground.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life threatening.

The woman's name has not been released, and police have not said what charges she'll face.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said that, per departmental policy, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Officer-Involved Shooting Team was called and will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct a concurrent administrative investigation.

Both officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.