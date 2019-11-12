Woman Shot and Pushed Out of Car in Dallas: Police

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the leg and dumped on Urban Avenue Monday night

By Hannah Jones

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Dallas Monday night, police say.

According to Dallas Police, officers responded to 4749 Urban Avenue around 11:25 p.m.

Police say that when they arrived, they discovered that an approximately 30-year-old woman had been shot in the thigh. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but she is expected to survive her injuries, police say.

Witnesses told police that they saw the woman being pushed out of a car and onto the sidewalk before police arrived.

Police say it is currently unknown where the shooting actually occurred, but they do not believe that it occurred at the location where the woman was found.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

