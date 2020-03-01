Woman Shot, 2 Lead Police on Chase From Haltom City to Van Zandt County

A shooting in Haltom City led officers on an approximately 90-mile pursuit to Van Zandt County early Sunday, police say.

Officers responded about 4:40 a.m. to the 2300 block of Thomas Road, near Midway Road, on a report that a person had been shot with a shotgun.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was seen leaving the area, but the driver kept going and led the officers on a pursuit that ended in Van Zandt County, near Canton, police said.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Her condition was not available Sunday morning.

Police arrested the driver, a 42-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 37-year-old man, but said it's not known if the people in the vehicle were suspected in the shooting.

No additional details were available.