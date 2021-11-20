Woman Sexually Assaulted in Far North Dallas Park, Police Say

Police are asking for the public's help to gather information about a sexual assault in Far North Dallas on Friday night.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. in Katie Jackson Park near apartments in the 4900 block of Haverwood Lane, Dallas police said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said a woman was walking through the park when a man between 45 and 50 years old started to talk to her. During the encounter, police said the man "overpowered the victim and sexually assaulted her."

Police asked residents who live nearby to be alert and to contact authorities if they have information about the assault.

Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS or through the iWatchDallas app.

Police encouraged people to practice safety measures, such as going out with a friend, letting a friend or family member know where they will be, staying in well-lit areas and being aware of surroundings.