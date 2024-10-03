Woman robbed, attacked by four men after arriving home, one arrested

One man is in custody after a woman told police she was tied up, beaten, and robbed by four men after arriving at her Northwest Dallas home two weeks ago.

The woman, whose name is not included in this story, told police that as she pulled into her garage at her home on Elsby Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 21, she was confronted by four men who attacked her as she got out of her car and forced her to the ground at gunpoint.

The men, she said, asked her where her safe was.

The woman said when she told them she didn't have a safe in her home, they tied her up with pieces of her clothing and struck her in the head several times with a gun while demanding money.

One of the men grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened to cut off her fingers, she said, while the other three ransacked her home.

Police said the men stole cash, a bank card, jewelry and the victim's phone.

After they left, the woman ran to a neighbor's home and called 911.

Investigators said a fingerprint found at the scene identified one of the men as Manuel Hernandez.

Police said investigators learned Hernandez had been in the custody of Colleyville police the day before after being arrested for five Class C violations resulting from a traffic stop. He was released on the morning of Sept. 20 after he signed a promise to appear to settle the citations.

Dallas police tracked down Hernandez, who, at last check, was in the Dallas County Jail being held on a $200,000 bond. In addition to the aggravated robbery charge, he's facing an immigration hold. It's unclear if Hernandez has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The other three men are still at large, police said