Woman Rescued From East Fort Worth House Fire

Victim has serious injuries, firefighters say

By Scott Gordon

A woman rescued from a house fire in Fort Worth Monday evening was rushed to the hospital with critical burn injuries, firefighters said.
A fire was reported at the house in the 2600 block of Castanada Circle on the city’s east side about 6:30 p.m., fire department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Firefighters arrived in about five minutes and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the one-story home.

They immediately went inside and rescued an older woman, Drivdahl said.

She was taken by ground ambulance to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, which has the only critical burn unit in North Texas.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The house appeared to be a total loss.

The fire was one-alarm but an extra truck was dispatched for extra manpower, Drivdahl said.

