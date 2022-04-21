Woman Rescued, Found Locked Inside Fort Worth Storage Unit

A woman was rescued by Fort Worth police Wednesday after she says an ex-roommate with a violent past locked her inside a storage unit.

According to police, officers were called to the Pollard Self Storage on the 2300 block of Pollard Street at about 9:15 p.m. after learning a woman was being held against her will inside one of the storage rooms.

Police were joined by fire and EMS staff who worked together to free the woman from the locked unit.

The woman told police she'd moved out of her residence and into the storage unit because she had been physically assaulted by her roommate. She told police the roommate found her at the storage unit and then closed the door and locked it from the outside.

Police did not say how long the woman had been locked in the storage unit and they did not elaborate on the nature of the relationship between the two people.

The woman, who said she was homeless before living with her roommate, was treated at the scene and released.

The person who locked the woman in the storage room is not in custody. Police said the woman's roommate is expected to face charges of assault bodily injury of a family member, and unlawful restraint.