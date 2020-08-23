Woman Pulled From Burning Car Following Crash on I-30 in Garland

A woman was pulled from a burning car and another person was injured in a two-vehicle incident on Interstate 30 early Sunday morning, Garland police say.

Officers arrived just before 2 a.m. to eastbound I-30 near the ramp to the President George Bush Turnpike, where the woman was unconscious in the driver seat of the burning black Toyota Camry.

A witness told police the driver was in the second from the left lane when she lost control and hit the left side concrete barrier and a light pole then veered back onto the roadway.

The car became disabled in the second from the right lane facing north with no lights, police said.

The witness tried to divert traffic using the light from his phone, but a black Hyundai Sonata could not avoid the car in time and hit the back of the Toyota, police said.

The impact spun the Toyota and it started to burn.

The driver of the Toyota and a passenger in the Hyundai were hospitalized in stable condition. The driver of the Hyundai had minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene, police said.