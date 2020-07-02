Woman Pregnant With Twins Found Dead After Carjacking in Mansfield: PD

A woman found dead after a reported carjacking Monday in Mansfield was pregnant with twins, police say.

The woman's boyfriend, 28-year-old Maurice Kelso Smith, is in custody facing a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, in addition to aggravated robbery and violating parole, police said Wednesday.

Officers had responded shortly before 1 p.m. Monday to a report of a carjacking in the 1600 block of North U.S. 287 frontage road, where a woman said a man had taken her vehicle at gunpoint and headed northbound, police said.

The woman said the carjacker came from a car in a nearby parking lot before stealing her vehicle. When officers checked the car, they found 26-year-old Darionne Cherelle Burley covered in blood in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to her head, according to Smith's arrest warrant-affidavit.

Mansfield PD

Inside the vehicle was a wallet with a recent sonogram of Burley's twins, the affidavit read.

Investigators located the abandoned stolen vehicle parked outside Smith's Fort Worth apartment, where he was later arrested Smith without incident.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting.