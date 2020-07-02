Mansfield

Woman Pregnant With Twins Found Dead After Carjacking in Mansfield: PD

Officers found a recent sonogram of the twins inside a wallet located in the vehicle, affidavit says

By Brian Roth

Mansfield TX police
NBC 5 News

A woman found dead after a reported carjacking Monday in Mansfield was pregnant with twins, police say.

The woman's boyfriend, 28-year-old Maurice Kelso Smith, is in custody facing a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, in addition to aggravated robbery and violating parole, police said Wednesday.

Officers had responded shortly before 1 p.m. Monday to a report of a carjacking in the 1600 block of North U.S. 287 frontage road, where a woman said a man had taken her vehicle at gunpoint and headed northbound, police said.

The woman said the carjacker came from a car in a nearby parking lot before stealing her vehicle. When officers checked the car, they found 26-year-old Darionne Cherelle Burley covered in blood in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to her head, according to Smith's arrest warrant-affidavit.

Maurice Kelso Smith, 28, is in custody facing a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, in addition to aggravated robbery and violating parole, police said Wednesday.
Mansfield PD
Maurice Kelso Smith, 28, is in custody facing a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, in addition to aggravated robbery and violating parole, police said Wednesday.

Inside the vehicle was a wallet with a recent sonogram of Burley's twins, the affidavit read.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 5

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Frisco ISD 47 mins ago

High Schools Students Launch ‘Project Kind Packs' to Help Elementary Schools

Investigators located the abandoned stolen vehicle parked outside Smith's Fort Worth apartment, where he was later arrested Smith without incident.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting.

This article tagged under:

MansfieldFort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us