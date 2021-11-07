Woman Opens Fire on Four Dallas Officers in Bishop Arts: Police

Dallas police are investigating an incident on Sunday during which a woman opened fire on several officers in Bishop Arts, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call for service in the 300 block of Davis Street shortly after 1 a.m.

Police said two officers were working off duty in full uniform when they requested additional officers, who were on duty, for assistance on an unrelated incident.

While the four officers were in the parking lot, they heard gunshots fired near the business at the listed location, police said.

According to police, the officers responded and saw a female suspect with a handgun near a grey vehicle.

Police said when the officers told the suspect to drop the weapon, she began shooting at the officers. The suspect then fled location.

The officers did not return fire, and no injuries were reported, police said.

According to police, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.