Woman Opens Fire on Dallas Police Officers

A woman who opened fire at Dallas police officers Thursday night was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter on foot in the 18700 block of Lina Street. Undercover officers arrived at the scene and saw a woman firing a weapon at the location, police said.

Uniformed Dallas police officers arrived at the scene and approached the woman and gave loud verbal commands, police said. The woman opened fire on the officers and a uniformed officer returned fire.

The woman surrendered and was taken into custody. She was taken to police headquarters to be questioned.

No injuries were reported. No other information was available.