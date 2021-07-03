Rockwall

Woman on Tractor Flees From Officers During 4th of July Parade: Police

The woman was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest, interference with a processional, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief

A woman was arrested Saturday after she drove her tractor in the Rockwall Fourth of July parade when she was told not to because she caused a "disturbance in the staging area," police say.

Video sent to NBCDFW by parade spectators shows police, in vehicles and on foot, chasing the tractor.

Laurie Bostic, 61, faces charges of evading arrest, interference with a processional, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, police said.

Rockwall police said officers attempted to stop Bostic due to the "dangerous way she was operating her tractor" and because of her refusal to obey the orders of an officer.

Ultimately, officers forced her to drive off the road and into a fence, where she was taken into custody and transported to the Rockwall County Jail.

