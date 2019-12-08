Woman Last Seen in South Dallas Found Safe

Updated at 2:08 p.m.: Kui Red Eagle has been found and is safe, police say.

Original post: Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who may be a danger to herself.

Kui Red Eagle, 45, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Ferris Street, near South Good Latimer Expressway, in South Dallas.

Eagle was described as a 5-foot-8 woman who weighs about 130 pounds. She has long black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on both arms. A description of her clothing was not available.

Eagle is considered a danger to herself, police said.

Anyone with information on Eagle's whereabouts may call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.