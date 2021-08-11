Woman Killed When Gun Goes Off During Fight: Arlington Police

A 38-year-old woman was fatally shot when a gun went off during a fight Tuesday night at an Arlington apartment complex, police say.

Officers were called at about 7:36 p.m. to the parking lot of the complex in the 2100 block of Cottoncreek Drive, where they woman had been shot.

Just before the shooting, the victim's daughter and a man had been involved in a domestic dispute that led to a physical struggle over a gun that was in the man's vehicle, police said.

Police think the gun discharged as they fought over the weapon and a bullet struck the victim who was standing nearby.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.

Officers arrested the man, identified as Bobby Davis, on a marijuana possession charge and outstanding misdemeanor warrants, police said. The victim's daughter was interviewed by detectives and released.

The department will consult with the Tarrant County criminal district attorney's office to determine charges related to the shooting.