Dallas

Woman Killed, Teen Girl Wounded in Shooting at Lake Highlands Apartments

The gunman was believed to be barricaded inside an apartment unit, police say

A woman was killed and a 14-year-old girl wounded in an overnight shooting that led to a police standoff at a Lake Highlands apartment complex, police say.
A woman is dead and a 14-year-old girl is wounded in an overnight shooting that led to a police standoff at a Lake Highlands apartment complex early Thursday, police say.

A Dallas police spokesman said officers were called shortly after 12:40 a.m. to reports of two people being shot in the 12100 block of Audelia Road.

A woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the stomach, police said. Her condition was not immediately known.

The gunman was believed to have barricaded himself inside an apartment unit, police said. Dallas SWAT was called to the scene.

The names of those involved and the circumstances that led up to the shooting are not yet known.

Additional officers were called due to the large crowd that had gathered around the crime scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. More details are expected to be released as developments unfold.

