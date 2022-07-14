Woman Killed, Teen Girl Wounded in Shooting at Lake Highlands Apartments

A woman is dead and a 14-year-old girl is wounded in an overnight shooting that led to a police standoff at a Lake Highlands apartment complex early Thursday, police say.

A Dallas police spokesman said officers were called shortly after 12:40 a.m. to reports of two people being shot in the 12100 block of Audelia Road.

A woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the stomach, police said. Her condition was not immediately known.

The gunman was believed to have barricaded himself inside an apartment unit, police said. Dallas SWAT was called to the scene.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The names of those involved and the circumstances that led up to the shooting are not yet known.

Dallas police officers continuing arriving after a woman and a 14-year-old girl were shot overnight on Audelia Road. The woman has died. There is no update on the condition of the teenager. SWAT and tactical officers on scene - a man appears to be barricaded in an apartment. pic.twitter.com/62oUYHJkzU — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) July 14, 2022

Additional officers were called due to the large crowd that had gathered around the crime scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. More details are expected to be released as developments unfold.