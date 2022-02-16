Woman Killed, Man Shoots Self Outside Coppell Coffee Shop: Police

Coppell police say a woman was fatally shot outside a coffee shop late Wednesday morning and that a man witnesses say ran from the scene was found nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Coppell Police, at about 11:13 a.m. officers were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Houston Street in Old Town Coppell. Officers arrived a short time later to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside of George Coffee and Provisions.

Witnesses told police a man ran from the area after the shooting. Police said the man was found nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine where his current condition is unknown.

Police have not released any further details in the investigation, including the identities of the man and woman or what may have led to the shooting.

No other injuries have been reported. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

