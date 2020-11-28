Woman Killed, Man Injured When SUV Flips, Hits Pedestrians: Fort Worth Police

Two pedestrians were struck, one fatally, by an SUV that ran a red light Friday night in Fort Worth and flipped, police say.

About 9:45 p.m., a SUV ran the light at East Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue and clipped a truck that was about to turn left. The impact flipped the SUV, which struck two pedestrians who were crossing the street, police said.

The female pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was killed. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive, police said.

The driver of the SUV that flipped was not physically injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have not said if the driver faces any charges.