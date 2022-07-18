A man is in custody and facing multiple charges after police say he hit two people with his truck late Saturday night, killing one.

According to the Dallas Police Department, an unidentified woman had vehicle trouble late Saturday night and stopped along the shoulder on the 2100 block of S Walton Walker Boulevard. She called for help and was soon joined by a 30-year-old man and another woman.

All three were standing near her disabled car when the driver of a GMC Sierra pickup crossed into the shoulder, striking both the unidentified woman and the man.

Dallas Fire-Rescue declared the woman dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been confirmed by the medical examiner.

The man survived and is being treated at an area hospital. His current condition is not known.

The driver of the GMC, identified by police as 33-year-old Jesus Espinoza, left the scene after the crash but was followed by a witness who later shared the man's address with police. Officers later went to the man's home and placed him under arrest.

Dallas Police said Espinoza is being charged with intoxication assault, intoxication manslaughter and two counts of accident involving serious bodily injury and is being held on bonds totaling $125,000. It's not clear if Espinoza has obtained an attorney.