Woman Killed, Man Hospitalized After Northeast Dallas Shooting: Police

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a sporting goods store, in the 6300 block of E. Northwest Highway

A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after a shooting outside an Academy Sports + Outdoors in Northeast Dallas on Saturday, police say.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the sporting goods store, in the 6300 block of E. Northwest Highway, Dallas police said.

Police said the man and woman were confronted by another man, who shot them both multiple times.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

The woman's identity was not immediately available Saturday.

