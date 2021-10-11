cedar crest

Woman Killed, Man Charged With Murder After Dallas Shooting: Police

A woman is dead and a 62-year-old man is charged with murder after a shooting in Dallas' Cedar Crest neighborhood on Monday morning, police say.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Alabama Street at about 10 a.m., Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound on the floor in a boarding room. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.

The woman was in a "disturbance" with another woman before she was shot, police said they learned after investigating.

Police arrested Robert Lee Grant, 62, in connection to the deadly shooting. He faces a murder charge and his bond had not been set Monday night.

The woman who was killed was not identified Monday night.

