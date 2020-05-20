Woman Killed, Man Arrested in Suspected Domestic Violence Shooting: Dallas PD

A man is in custody after a woman was fatally shot and another man wounded in what police described as a domestic violence incident Tuesday night in Pleasant Grove, investigators say.

Dallas police spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez said officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to reports of a shooting at a home along the 6200 block of Belgrade Avenue. Officers arrived to find two men with four children in a room, with one of the men suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police were able to pull the children and two men through the window to safety, Gutierrez said. The children were unharmed.

A 27-year-old suspect surrendered to police after officers used a loudspeaker to order him out of the home, police said.

Officers entered the home to find a 26-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

The 22-year-old man wounded in the shooting was taken to a hospital, police said. Officers did not describe the extent of his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information was made available.

Gutierrez noted that Dallas police have answered more than 800 domestic violence calls so far this month -- a 20% increase than the same period last year.