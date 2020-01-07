Woman Killed Inside Fort Worth Apartment a Victim of a Hit-and-Run, Police Say

The SUV that slammed into a Fort Worth apartment building on Monday, killing a woman inside her bedroom, was pushed there by a hit-and-run driver, police say.

"We need to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Jan. 6, 2020," police said in a statement. "A vehicle struck another vehicle, which then collided with an apartment unit."

Fort Worth police said Tuesday they were looking for a "small type" SUV that was seen speeding through the parking lot. Witnesses described the vehicle as looking like a PT Cruiser or Chevrolet HHR. Witnesses didn't agree on a color, describing the vehicle as dark gray, green or brown.

The driver of that vehicle that was hit apparently went backward over the edge of the parking lot and crashed into a ground-floor bedroom located a few feet below the road surface.

A 64-year-old woman, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner Monday as Malinda Sue Goullet, was inside the bedroom at the time of the crash and was killed.

Witnesses said the vehicle sought in the hit-and-run had front-end damage. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash or the location of the driver is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4888.