Fort Worth

Woman Killed in Wedgwood Duplex Fire

Telemundo 39

One woman was killed after a fire destroyed a duplex in Fort Worth's Wedgwood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, fire officials say.

The fire happened in the 5300 block of Wooten Drive, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

An official said the cause of the fire was not yet known and it was unclear how many additional residents were displaced.

The official said they believed the house had power at the time of the fire and did not think the hydrants were frozen but noted cold weather can still play a factor in response time.

Fort WorthFort Worth Fire
