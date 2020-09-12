Woman Killed in South Fort Worth Shooting: Police

A woman is dead after a shooting in South Fort Worth on Friday, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Division officers responded to a shooting call in the 8000 block of Summer Stream Drive.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a female victim lying in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred while the victim and her brother were driving eastbound in the 2700 block of Interstate Highway 20.

Police said a dark-colored vehicle fired at least one shot into the victim's vehicle, striking her in the torso.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.